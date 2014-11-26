Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Khantoke, is a pedestal tray used as a small meal table by the Lanna people. A Set of traditional of Thai food in north of Thailand and countryside.
Edit
Photo of pizza on the table with ingredients around. Tasty pizza on the wooden background. Flat lay with top view. Italian pizza. Delicious pizza. Image
Various kinds of local Northern Thai food served in local ceramic bowl and sticky rice was in bamboo wicker container. All was placed on banana leaves and come together in bamboo threshing basket.
Shells on the dish with the palm leaf. Restaurant
pancakes with filling. Delicious pancake baskets with meat and vegetables. Russian folk cuisine.
Vegetarian stuffed mushrooms on plate.Italian food.Baked mushroom caps
Traditional mexican salbutes
Salmon sushi bowl or salmon poce with soy sauce. Top view

See more

1704839533

See more

1704839533

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139872757

Item ID: 2139872757

Khantoke, is a pedestal tray used as a small meal table by the Lanna people. A Set of traditional of Thai food in north of Thailand and countryside.

Formats

  • 4922 × 3260 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

2DogsHouse

2DogsHouse