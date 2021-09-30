Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085687319
Keys with a red bow. New Year's gift for 2022. Christmas. Buying a property. Mortgage. Investments
Perm, Perm Krai, Russia
Z
By Z U M R U T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022agentbackgroundbannerbrokerbusinessbuyerchristmasconceptconstructioncopy spacedatedesigndoorfamilyfinanceflat laygiftgiveholidayhousehousewarminginvestmentisolatedkeykeyslive togetherloanmortgagemovenew purchasenew yearnew year giftownerownershippaymentprepaymentpresentpropertyreal estaterealtorred bowredemptionrentsaleselective focussellsellertop viewwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist