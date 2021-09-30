Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095540576
key points, text on a blue sticker on the background of the report on the table
V
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbusinessbusinessmancardcoffeecommunicationconceptconclusioncorporatefinancehandideaimportantisolatedjudgmentkeykey pointsmalemanmanagementmessagenoteofficeoutlinepaperpersonpointpresentationshirtshowingsignspeakingspotlightstartstrategysubjectsuccesssummarysupportsymboltargettechnologytexttoneuniqueunrecognizablevintagevisionwhiteword
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist