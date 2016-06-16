Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ketupat (Rice Dumpling) isolated on White Background. Ketupat is a natural rice casing made from young coconut leaves for cooking rice during eid Mubarak
Formats
3024 × 4032 pixels • 10.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG