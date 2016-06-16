Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Ketupat (Rice Dumpling) isolated on White Background. Ketupat is a natural rice casing made from young coconut leaves for cooking rice during eid Mubarak
Ketupat or rice dumpling is a local delicacy during the festive season. A natural rice casing made from young coconut leaves for cooking rice.
Ketupat (rice dumpling on white background)
Ketupat (rice dumpling on white background)
Ketupat or rice dumpling on white background.
Ketupat or rice dumpling is a local delicacy during the festive season. Ketupat, a natural rice casing made from young coconut leaves for cooking rice on a white background.
Ketupat is rice dumpling is a local delicacy during the festive season. is a typical dish made from rice wrapped in wrappers made from plaited young coconut leaves (janur ).
Ketupat (rice dumpling on white background)

See more

509553043

See more

509553043

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131504675

Item ID: 2131504675

Ketupat (Rice Dumpling) isolated on White Background. Ketupat is a natural rice casing made from young coconut leaves for cooking rice during eid Mubarak

Formats

  • 3024 × 4032 pixels • 10.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

stockers asia

stockers asia