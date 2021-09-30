Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083828582
Keropok lekor is a Malaysian snack and a specialty of the Terengganu region. In order to prepare it, ground fish such as herring, ikan tambam, flatlay food with wooden table. Coffee on cup.
s
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appetizerasiaasianbackgroundbowlbrowncloseupcookcookingcrackerscuisineculturedeepdeliciousdinnerdisheasteatfishfish cakefish cakesflourfoodfreshfriedgourmethalal foodhomemadehotingredientkeropokkeropok lekorlekormalaymalaysiamealnationalnutritionplatepopularproductrecipesaucesnacksnack foodtabletastyterengganutraditiontraditional
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist