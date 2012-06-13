Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Stock Photo ID: 145067623
KERNAVE, LITHUANIA - JULY 7: Unidentified people at 14th International Festival of Experimental Archaeology on July 7, 2013. Its a most popular folklore event on July in Lithuania
Photo Formats
4004 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.