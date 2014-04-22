Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 724072579
Keratine recovery and protein treatment with professional infrared iron tool. Concept of trendy laminating and strengthening care for healthy hairs, long banner size
Photo Formats
6012 × 3106 pixels • 20 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 517 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 259 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.