Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Kelso Abbey in the Scottish Borders was founded in 1128. The fragment that survives today is just enough to remind us what a colossal and magnificent monument to medieval Christianity once stood here.
Photo Formats
3168 × 4752 pixels • 10.6 × 15.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG