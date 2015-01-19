Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Keep it cool, keep it casual. Portrait of an attractive and trendy young woman posing against a blue background.
Glamour women isolated on a blue background
Close-up portrait of a serious and beautiful young girl
A girl is in briliantakh. Portrait of woman of fashion on a dark blue background
beautiful woman with jewelry on blue
Pinup style portrait of a woman in red dress on blue background
Young beautiful woman of European appearance with jewelry
Young woman drink alcohol cocktail with orange on a swimming pool

See more

1132653962

See more

1132653962

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137211819

Item ID: 2137211819

Keep it cool, keep it casual. Portrait of an attractive and trendy young woman posing against a blue background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4912 × 7360 pixels • 16.4 × 24.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A