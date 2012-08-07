Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Kayu Raja or King Tree (Koompassia excelsa) are commonly found in Southeast Asia. It has a height of more than 80 m. This tree was planted in Bogor Botanic Gardens, Indonesia in 1914.
