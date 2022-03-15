Images

Katowice, Poland – March 15, 2022: Reception point sign by the A4 motorway. The sign directs refugees from Ukraine to one of the admission points.
Katowice, Poland – March 15, 2022: Reception point sign by the A4 motorway. The sign directs refugees from Ukraine to one of the admission points.

