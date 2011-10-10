Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
KATHMANDU - OCT 10: People of Kathmandu suburbs trying to survive in the daily life. They live in narrow streets in small apartments without water and electricity. On Oct 10, 2013 in Kathmandu, Nepal
6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG