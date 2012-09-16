Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
KATHMANDU, NEPAL - OCTOBER 1: Unidentified Nepalese holy men pose for picture with an European tourist on October 1, 2010 in Kathmandu, Nepal. The holy men pose for pictures in order to earn money.
Photo Formats
3518 × 2848 pixels • 11.7 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 810 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 405 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG