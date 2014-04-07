Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
KATHMANDU, NEPAL - DECEMBER 30: Nepalese caste Gurung celebrate their traditional New Year. A procession in traditional costumes goes around the city. December 30, 2008 in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Photo Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.