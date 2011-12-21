Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
KATHMANDU, NEPAL - DECEMBER 29 : Local people on the street sell local vegetable. The basic branch of economy in Nepal - agriculture (76 % of working population), December 29, 2008 in Kathmandu, Nepal
Photo Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG