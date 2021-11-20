Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096163049
Karangasem, BaliIndonesia - November 20 2021; The Rejang Dancer with the colorful traditional costume wait for performance in the midle of hindu's temple.
R
By Rachmat Bali
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientartartisticasianbalibalinesebeautifulbeautycelebrationceremonycolorfulculturalculturedancedancerdecorationdestinationseditorialethniceventeventsexoticfestivalgirlhinduismholidayindonesiaindonesianislandmusicalparadepeopleperformanceportraitportrait womanreligionreligiousritualshowsoutheast asiastreettempletemplestheatricaltourismtraditiontraditionaltraveltravellingwoman
Categories: People
Similar images
More from this artist