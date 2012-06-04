Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KAPRUN, AUSTRIA - MARCH 5: Unidentified skiers enjoy the last ski week of the season in the Zell am See ski resort on March 5, 2012 in Kaprun, Austria
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

245681437

Stock Photo ID: 245681437

KAPRUN, AUSTRIA - MARCH 5: Unidentified skiers enjoy the last ski week of the season in the Zell am See ski resort on March 5, 2012 in Kaprun, Austria

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3800 × 2524 pixels • 12.7 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

salajean

salajean