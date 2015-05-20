Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - OCTOBER 30: Unidentified players in action at the Hungarian National Championship under 17 game between Kaposvar and Holler FC October 30, 2010 in Kaposvar, Hungary.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

66671026

Stock Photo ID: 66671026

KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - OCTOBER 30: Unidentified players in action at the Hungarian National Championship under 17 game between Kaposvar and Holler FC October 30, 2010 in Kaposvar, Hungary.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3138 × 2092 pixels • 10.5 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

muzsy

muzsy