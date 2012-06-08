Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - OCTOBER 25: Kovacs (12), Harmath and Rak (9) in action at the Hungarian NB I. League woman volleyball game Kaposvar vs Eger, October 25, 2009 in Kaposvar, Hungary.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

41266993

Stock Photo ID: 41266993

KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - OCTOBER 25: Kovacs (12), Harmath and Rak (9) in action at the Hungarian NB I. League woman volleyball game Kaposvar vs Eger, October 25, 2009 in Kaposvar, Hungary.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3216 × 2573 pixels • 10.7 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 800 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

muzsy

muzsy