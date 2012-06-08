Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - OCTOBER 25: Kovacs (12), Harmath and Rak (9) in action at the Hungarian NB I. League woman volleyball game Kaposvar vs Eger, October 25, 2009 in Kaposvar, Hungary.
Photo Formats
3216 × 2573 pixels • 10.7 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 800 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG