Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - NOVEMBER 6: Unidentified players in action at the friendly ice hockey match with Hungarian and Russian Youth National Team, November 6, 2009 in Kaposvar, Hungary.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

40400329

Stock Photo ID: 40400329

KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - NOVEMBER 6: Unidentified players in action at the friendly ice hockey match with Hungarian and Russian Youth National Team, November 6, 2009 in Kaposvar, Hungary.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2840 × 2272 pixels • 9.5 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 800 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

muzsy

muzsy