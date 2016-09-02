Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - NOVEMBER 6: Ales Fabjan (13) receives the ball at a Middle European League volleyball game Kaposvar (HUN) vs ACH Volley Bled (SLO), November 6, 2009 in Kaposvar, Hungary
Photo Formats
3408 × 2726 pixels • 11.4 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 800 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.