Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - MAY 8: Unidentified Kaposvar player in action at a Hungarian National Championship III. table tennis game Kaposvar vs. Kozarmisleny May 8, 2010 in Kaposvar, Hungary.
Photo Formats
2593 × 3889 pixels • 8.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.