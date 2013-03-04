Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - MARCH 9: Mark Krall (R) and Soma Ozorai (L) in action at the Hungarian National Championship under 13 game between Kaposvar and Airnergy FC on March 9, 2011 in Kaposvar, Hungary.

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

72941635

Stock Photo ID: 72941635

KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - MARCH 9: Mark Krall (R) and Soma Ozorai (L) in action at the Hungarian National Championship under 13 game between Kaposvar and Airnergy FC on March 9, 2011 in Kaposvar, Hungary.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3294 × 2196 pixels • 11 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

muzsy

muzsy