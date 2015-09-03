Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - JULY 22: Unidentified players listen to their trainer at the V. Youth Football Festival match FC Furth (AUT) vs. Spartak Trnava (SVK) - July 22, 2009 in Kaposvar, Hungary
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

47828725

Stock Photo ID: 47828725

KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - JULY 22: Unidentified players listen to their trainer at the V. Youth Football Festival match FC Furth (AUT) vs. Spartak Trnava (SVK) - July 22, 2009 in Kaposvar, Hungary

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4038 × 2692 pixels • 13.5 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

muzsy

muzsy