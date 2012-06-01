Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - JANUARY 7: Balazs Hoffmann (in white) in action at Hungarian National Championship basketball game between Kaposvar and Paks , January 7, 2009 in Kaposvar, Hungary.
Photo Formats
2082 × 3123 pixels • 6.9 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.