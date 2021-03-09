Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - FEBUARY 19: Fanni Nagy (L) and Jaka (R) blocks the ball at the Hungarian NB I. League woman volleyball game Kaposvar vs Ujbuda, February 19, 2010 in Kaposvar, Hungary.
Photo Formats
2545 × 3818 pixels • 8.5 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.