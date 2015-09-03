Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - AUGUST 29: Junior Pereira (L) and Samuel Wedgbury in action at Hungarian National Championship soccer game Kaposvar vs Ferencvaros August 19, 2009 in Kaposvar, Hungary.
Photo Formats
2939 × 2351 pixels • 9.8 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 800 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.