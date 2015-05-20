Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - APRIL 24: Kaposvar players celebrate a goal at the Hungarian National Championship under 13 game between Kaposvari Rakoczi and Lenti TE April 24, 2010 in Kaposvar, Hungary.
Photo Formats
3066 × 2453 pixels • 10.2 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 800 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.