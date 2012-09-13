Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Kaohsiung, Taiwan- September 13, 2012: Low angle view of the Kaohsiung City Government building in Taiwan. It is the highest-level local administrative agency in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.
Formats
5412 × 3608 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG