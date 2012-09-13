Images

Image
Kaohsiung, Taiwan- September 13, 2012: Low angle view of the Kaohsiung City Government building in Taiwan. It is the highest-level local administrative agency in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.
LAPPEENRANTA, FINLAND - MARCH 25, 2015: City Hall in the center of Lappeenranta.
Sep 01/2018 Office buildings at Henderson Industrial park during midday, Singapore
Darwin,NT,Australia-February 20,2019: Residential architecture in the city of Darwin, Australia with tropical palm trees
Medical Building
KRAKOW, POLAND - OCTOBER 10, 2016: The Jagiellonian University. The oldest university in Poland, the second oldest university in Central Europe. Modern campus buildings in Krakow, Poland.
MUNICH, GERMANY - MAY 25, 2016: View of the city on May 25, 2016.
KRAKOW,POLAND - JUNE 08, 2014: AGH University of Science and Technology is one of the leading institutes of technology and the largest technical university in Poland.

197302382

Item ID: 2140217331

Kaohsiung, Taiwan- September 13, 2012: Low angle view of the Kaohsiung City Government building in Taiwan. It is the highest-level local administrative agency in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

Formats

  • 5412 × 3608 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jack Hong

Jack Hong