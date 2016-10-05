Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Kansas City, USA - October 5, 2016: Zona Rosa Town Center is an open-air, mixed-use shopping center featuring a variety of upscale retail, restaurants, entertainment, office space, and luxury resident
Formats
4272 × 2656 pixels • 14.2 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 622 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 311 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG