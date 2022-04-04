Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
KANCHANABURI, THAILAND – APRIL 04, 2022: A golden Buddha statue standing on the white sky background on the evening in Khrua Wa To Phrom Rangsi Park at Wat Nong Tak Ya Abhaisat temple.
Edit
Big Standing Guan Yin in Surat Thani,Thailand
MY THO, VIETNAM - OCT 5, 2014: Huge Buddha statue at Vinh Tranh Pagoda in My Tho, the Mekong Delta,
Golden statue of the goddess of mercy guanine on the lotus on blue sky background. buddhist and religion
Vatican City Italy October 18, 2019 View of marble statues located at the St Peter's Basilica square in the Vatican City in the afternoon
Sad angel sculpture on a cemetery
The important baby Buddha gold statue and the most Buddhist pilgrimage site at Lumbini zone, Nepal (birthplace of Lord Buddha)
old religious relic in a cemetery in london, england

See more

18982792

See more

18982792

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142378907

Item ID: 2142378907

KANCHANABURI, THAILAND – APRIL 04, 2022: A golden Buddha statue standing on the white sky background on the evening in Khrua Wa To Phrom Rangsi Park at Wat Nong Tak Ya Abhaisat temple.

Important information

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rut_Luecha

Rut_Luecha