Kamikura-jinja Shrine, a branch shrine of Kumano Hayatama-taisha Shrine in Kumano Sanzan, a sacred place where gods have resided since ancient times along the pilgrimage route Kumano Kodo.
Kumano, Mie, Japan
Categories: Religion, Parks/Outdoor
