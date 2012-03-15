Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Kamchatka coast on the background of the ocean and blue sky with clouds . Green hills and steep cliffs. A lonely white yacht is visible in the distance, a city on the shore. Avacha Bay
Formats
5472 × 3080 pixels • 18.2 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG