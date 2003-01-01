Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Kalsoy Island with Kallur lighthouse on on Faroe islands, Denmark, Europe. Clouds over high cliffs, turquoise Atlantic ocean and spectacular views. November 2021
Formats
5849 × 3635 pixels • 19.5 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 621 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 311 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG