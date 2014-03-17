Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Just hatched tender green leaves on a tree branch in early spring against a natural gradient background. close-up with selective focus. Nature wakes up after a long winter. Russia, Ural
Minuartia saxifraga - wild plant. Plant blooming in summer.
Potted succulent plants on bright sunny patio.
spring blossoms and leaves on blur background in country - retro vintage looking effect
sprout crassula, houseplant, money tree
the green buds on the branches of tree in the spring garden
Snowdrops blossoming over the old faded grass on a sunny day

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126582501

Item ID: 2126582501

Just hatched tender green leaves on a tree branch in early spring against a natural gradient background. close-up with selective focus. Nature wakes up after a long winter. Russia, Ural

Formats

  • 4216 × 2942 pixels • 14.1 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 698 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 349 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Olga_Olechka

Olga_Olechka