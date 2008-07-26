Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
July 26, 2008 Saratoga Springs, NY -The 81st running of the, $750,000 Whitney Handicap - Part of the Breeders Cup Challenge. 7-Year-Old Commentator Wins - Leading the field at the Top Of The Stretch
Photo Formats
3135 × 2134 pixels • 10.5 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 681 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 341 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.