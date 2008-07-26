Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
July 26, 2008 Saratoga Springs, NY -- The 81st running of the Grade 1, $750,000 Whitney Handicap - Part of the Breeders Cup Challenge. 7-Year-Old Commentator Wins -- Leading the field at the 1/4 Pole
Photo Formats
3063 × 1966 pixels • 10.2 × 6.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 642 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 321 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.