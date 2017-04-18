Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Jug of tasty cold juice from grapefruit or orange, refreshing drink with ice isolated on white background. Refreshing summer cocktail, selective focus.
Edit
Isolated fruit jam. Half of apricot fruit and open glass jar with marmalade isolated on white background with clipping path
freshly squeezed orange juice on dark background
Fresh mixed fruit juice ready to drink
Glass of mango and orange juice on pink background. Refreshments and summer drinks. Vitamins and minerals concept. Healthy drink.
Orange juice and slices of orange isolated on white
Juice Fresh Orange on a White Background.Healthy Beverage.Food or Healthy diet concept.Copy space for Text. selective focus
Fresh orange juice with fruit and green leaves in glass can straw wooden juicer stick, isolated on white background clipping path included.

See more

1319235224

See more

1319235224

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141057799

Item ID: 2141057799

Jug of tasty cold juice from grapefruit or orange, refreshing drink with ice isolated on white background. Refreshing summer cocktail, selective focus.

Formats

  • 4000 × 3602 pixels • 13.3 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 901 pixels • 3.3 × 3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 451 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

O

Oksana Klymenko