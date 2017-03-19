Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Jug of tasty cold juice from grapefruit or orange, refreshing drink with ice isolated on white background. Refreshing summer cocktail, selective focus.
Edit
Hot tea in a glass jar
Ginger tea with lemon, ginger root and mint on white background. Small glass transparent jar with hot drink. Seasonal beverages. Copy space.
coctail isolated
Cooking oil in different containers over white background
summer lemonade on the white background
pitcher of lemonade on a white background
glass pitcher and orange juice on wooden background

See more

357689531

See more

357689531

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141057795

Item ID: 2141057795

Jug of tasty cold juice from grapefruit or orange, refreshing drink with ice isolated on white background. Refreshing summer cocktail, selective focus.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3843 pixels • 16.7 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 769 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 385 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

O

Oksana Klymenko