Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Jug and glass of tasty cold juice from grapefruit or orange, refreshing drink with ice isolated on white background. Refreshing summer cocktail, selective focus.
Edit
orange juice
Fresh orange juice with fruits, isolated on white,Glass of 100% Orange juice with pulp and sliced fruits
Orange juice in a glass, oranges and orange slices on the table.
Squeezed orange juice in a glass on a white kitchen table with cut oranges. Vertical composition. Front view.
Orange Juice and Slices of Orange.
Orange juice isolated on white background
Glass and jug of orange juice on a wooden table painted blue

See more

193891583

See more

193891583

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141057805

Item ID: 2141057805

Jug and glass of tasty cold juice from grapefruit or orange, refreshing drink with ice isolated on white background. Refreshing summer cocktail, selective focus.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4423 pixels • 20 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 737 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 369 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

O

Oksana Klymenko