Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Joyful woman giving thumbs up and smiling while receiving body tightening procedure in cosmetology clinic. Beautician using ultrasound device while performing lifting procedure. Focus on female hands.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4656 × 3351 pixels • 15.5 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 720 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 360 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG