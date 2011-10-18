Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Joyful male trader with triumph gesture watching on business graph on computer monitor. Young caucasian man monitoring and analyzing stock market online at home. Freelance and remote work. Night time
deadline, technology and people concept - creative team s with computers working late at night office
Attractive bearded caucasian entrepreneur sitting in his office, typing report on laptop and drinking fresh juice.
Smiling businesswoman having fun on digital tablet in the evening at the office.
Focused call center operators during working process. Confident client support team at workplace. Call center concept
Cheerful young woman drinking coffee and reading something on computer screen
Designers working in modern office
Two business colleagues working overtime in an office, analysing contracts. Focus on the man

See more

1216850548

See more

1216850548

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125049957

Item ID: 2125049957

Joyful male trader with triumph gesture watching on business graph on computer monitor. Young caucasian man monitoring and analyzing stock market online at home. Freelance and remote work. Night time

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6619 × 3723 pixels • 22.1 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

BAZA Production