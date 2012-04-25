Images

Image
Jonquil (Narcissus jonquilla) is a bulbous flowering plant, a species of the genus Narcissus (daffodil) that is native to Spain and Portugal but has now become naturalised in many other regions

1799288485



2142460073

Item ID: 2142460073

Formats

  • 3500 × 2625 pixels • 11.7 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz

Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz