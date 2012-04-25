Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Jonquil (Narcissus jonquilla) is a bulbous flowering plant, a species of the genus Narcissus (daffodil) that is native to Spain and Portugal but has now become naturalised in many other regions
