Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Jon Bailey attends the Red Carpet Screening of "The Batman" presented by REGAL CINEMAS as part of the STRAW HAT GOOFY SCREENING SERIES on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Kampan Lucas attends World Premier of Disney-Pixar’s "Cars 3" in Anaheim Convention Center on June 10th 2017, Anaheim, CA.
LOS ANGELES - DEC 9: Rodney Atkins arrives at the 2011 American Giving Awards at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on December 9, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA
Pop star JOEY FATONE at the world premiere of "Superman Returns" in Los Angeles. June 21, 2006 Los Angeles, CA 2006 Paul Smith / Featureflash
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 6, 2014: Skylar Grey at the U.S. premiere of "Need for Speed" at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES - FEB 16: Danny Trejo at the Triple 9 Premiere at the Regal 14 Theaters on February 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, CA
LOS ANGELES - FEB 16: Danny Trejo at the Triple 9 Premiere at the Regal 14 Theaters on February 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, CA
CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 5: Adrien Brody arrives at the 4th annual Spike TV's "Guy's Choice" held June, 5, 2010 at Sony Studios in Culver City, CA.

See more

54810220

See more

54810220

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132361981

Item ID: 2132361981

Jon Bailey attends the Red Carpet Screening of "The Batman" presented by REGAL CINEMAS as part of the STRAW HAT GOOFY SCREENING SERIES on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Important information

Formats

  • 3456 × 5184 pixels • 11.5 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

CarlaVanWagoner

CarlaVanWagoner