Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
JERUSALEM - OCTOBER 9: One of the anciant walls of the old city of Jerusalem, during Jewish holiday of Sukkot October 9, 2006 in Jerusalem, Israel. Sukkot is one of the Jews three major holidays.
Photo Formats
3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG