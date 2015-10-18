Images

Image
JERUSALEM - OCT 25: Israel Foreign Affairs Minister Avigdor Lieberman (C) and EU High Commissioner Havier Solana (R) at press conference on Middle East Peace Process October 25, 2007 in Jerusalem.

Stock Photo ID: 35875861

