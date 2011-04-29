Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Photo ID: 149195609
JERUSALEM - MARCH 30: Passover Holiday. People are going to Western Wall for praying, at the same time Muslims are praying on Dome of Rock. March 30, 2013 in Jerusalem, Israel.
Photo Formats
3648 × 2736 pixels • 12.2 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.