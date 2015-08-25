Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Jeans isolated. Trendy stylish blue denim pants or trousers isolated on a white background. Clipping path. summer and autumn fashion. Front view.
Edit
A pair of jeans on white background
Blue jeans isolated on white background.Beautiful casual jeans top veiw .
Pair of jeans isolated on the white
Blue jeans isolated on white background.Beautiful casual jeans .
gray blue jeans isolated on white background.Beautiful casual jeans top veiw .
ladies clothes on white background
jean or blue jeans with concept on white background new

See more

1538848481

See more

1538848481

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141068327

Item ID: 2141068327

Jeans isolated. Trendy stylish blue denim pants or trousers isolated on a white background. Clipping path. summer and autumn fashion. Front view.

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

OlgaGi

OlgaGi