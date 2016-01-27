Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi the oldest living human-planted tree in the world with a known planting date in ancient city of Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. Now is the sacred relics of the Buddhists over the world.
Edit
trees
tree with flowers and branches
tree with flowers and branches
brown leaves tree surrounded by green trees
This landscape is a peaceful park in Hino City, Japan. I have never noticed that there is such a nice park near my house.
Fresh green trees and urban street
Autumn in the forest on a bright sunny day

See more

1200597478

See more

1200597478

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2109214439

Item ID: 2109214439

Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi the oldest living human-planted tree in the world with a known planting date in ancient city of Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. Now is the sacred relics of the Buddhists over the world.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rusiru Bhagya

Rusiru Bhagya