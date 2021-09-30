Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096696137
Jawai, Rajasthan, India - September 2021: Portrait of an elderly man of the Rabari ethnic group in a national headdress and traditional white dress and red turban on the field of Jawai.
Jawai Bandh, Rajasthan 306126, India
